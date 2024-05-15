Qatar Is 'Vital' In Meditations, Says US Envoy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The US Ambassador to Qatar H E Timmy Davis has underscored Qatar's significant role as a mediator in negotiations aimed at bringing about a ceasefire and facilitate humanitarian work in Gaza.

Ambassador Davis addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the Qatar Economic Forum yesterday said that Qatar is an important partner in the mediation efforts.

“Qatar is absolutely vital to the work we've been doing for ceasefire and after the release of hostages. I don't think we could be nearly as successful in the work that we do in the region without Qatar. Of Gaza itself prior to October 7, Qatar was vital in taking moments of conflicts and turning them into moments of call. So I can't envision a moment where Qatar isn't involved in necessary in mediation,” he said.

The comments came addressing a question about continues misinformation and false allegations about Qatar's role as a mediator by western media. Ambassador Davis said that as Qatar negotiates with leaders from the United States, Egypt, and Israel, their main focus is on the negotiation process itself rather than getting caught up in refuting every criticism directed towards Qatar.

“Qatar doesn't do this work (negotiations) because someone asked them to. Qatar doesn't do this work because someone needs them to. Qatar does this work and says it's important to the heart of whom they are and who they want to be seen as around the world,” said Ambassador Davis.

Shifting focus to the significance of the Qatar Economic Forum Ambassador Davis highlighted that the three day event brings together brilliant minds from economics and business, fostering discussions that will shape our actions for the next year or two.

He termed the economic relations between Qatar and the United States as“fabulous” and said that the Qatar Economic Forum is an opportunity to focus on aspirations of economic ties between Qatar and the United States.

“Qatar Economic Form is a great opportunity to talk about not just the successes that folks had for the United States of the bilateral relationship. We think it's an opportunity to talk about our aspirations. We want to grow commerce and trade and we want to better understanding of how supply chains impact our ability to bring small, medium enterprises to Qatar,” he said adding that investing in less noticed areas could be profitable for Qatari businesses and serve as a model for the region.

“I think while Qatar is geographically smaller than some of the countries in the region, their ability to invest in the right places create the right partners, I think is second to none in the region. So as excited and satisfied as I am with the current economic relationship Qatar and the United States has, I am more excited about what's to come,” said Ambassador Davis.