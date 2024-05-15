Safari Mango Festival And Anniversary Promotion Launched At Safari Outlets

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Mango Festival has commenced from May 13 at Safari, a leading hypermarket chain in Doha. As part of the Safari Mango Festival, Safari has prepared for its customers more than 80 varieties of mangoes imported from different countries around the world such as India, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Colombia, Peru, Thailand, the Philippines, and Brazil.

Indian mangoes like Alphonsa, Malgoa, Kokumalli, Rumani, Thottapuri, which are in high demand along with varieties Moovandan, Badami, Kalapadi, Chakarakutty, Kesari, Cinduram, Neelam, Panchavarnam, and from Saudi Arabia Mango Hindi, Mango Sibda, Mango Sudani, and Mango Tumi, Mango Kenat, Mango Jilant, and more than 16 different varieties of mangoes are available at Safari Outlets.

Presenting a price and quality unmatched by anyone else in the retail industry, Safari has flown in all the mangoes needed for this Mango Festival directly from their respective countries. Hence, Safari is able to deliver directly to consumers without losing freshness and quality.

The Safari Bakery and Hot Food section have also prepared various mango dishes for the Mango Fest. Mango cake, mango rasmalai, mango stew, fresh mango pickle, mango fish curry, mango shrimp curry, mango chicken kebab.

Besides, in the grocery section, mango biscuits, mango pulp, other products in mango flavor, mango pickles, mango dry fruit, etc., and various products like mango fresh juice and mango ice cream have been prepared.

In addition to this, Safari has introduced its 19th Anniversary promotions across all categories, including Bakery & Hot Food, Grocery, Frozen, Cosmetics, Household, Garments, Toys, and Electronics. Unlike the offers and promotions introduced thus far, many products are available at Safari Outlets at significant discounts, including prices that are lower than usual.

Furthermore, they have introduced a“buy one, get one” promotion for their customers in the garments and ready-made category. Customers can buy one Wanter Brand men's shirt and get another absolutely free. This promotion will be available at all Safari outlets until May 18 and is launched in conjunction with the Safari Anniversary promotion.

Through Safari's newest mega promotion, the Safari Shop and Drive promotion, you can win twenty-five MG cars, including Morris Garages' RX8-2024 model six cars and MG5-2024 model nineteen cars, through this raffle coupon that can be redeemed for just QR50 when you make purchases from any of Safari's outlets.