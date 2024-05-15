Red Cross Opens Field Hospital In Rafah

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, May 15 (NNN-WAFA) – The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), announced yesterday, the opening of a field hospital in Rafah, in southern Gaza, with a capacity of 60 beds.

It said in a statement that, the field hospital aims to complement and support the work of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, to meet the enormous health needs in Gaza.

According to the statement, the hospital team will consist of approximately 30 medical workers, providing emergency surgical care, maternal and child health care, neonatal care, pediatric services, and outpatient clinics, with the capacity to manage mass casualties, assess and triage the injured.

The field hospital, operated by the ICRC, in coordination with local and international Red Cross societies, will be able to provide medical care for approximately 200 people daily.

“No patient should be killed, while on a hospital bed, and no doctor, nurse, or any medical worker should lose their life, while working to save others,” the ICRC said, calling for the protection of medical facilities under international humanitarian law.

According to the World Health Organisation, 23 out of 39 hospitals in Gaza are out of service.– NNN-WAFA

