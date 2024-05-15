Qatar Chairs Meeting Of GCC Directors-General Of Passports

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
The State of Qatar chaired the 38th meeting of the Directors-General of Passports of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, held in Doha yesterday. In a speech, Director-General of Passports Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al Atiq, who chaired the meeting, underlined the importance of the topics up for discussion before the GCC Directors-General of Passports, praising the GCC General Secretariat's efforts to prepare and coordinate the meeting. The meeting discussed mechanisms to facilitate movement between GCC countries and the joint GCC tourist visa, in addition to several other topics on the agenda.
MENAFN15052024000063011010ID1108214525
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.