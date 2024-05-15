Qatar Chairs Meeting Of GCC Directors-General Of Passports

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The State of Qatar chaired the 38th meeting of the Directors-General of Passports of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, held in Doha yesterday. In a speech, Director-General of Passports Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al Atiq, who chaired the meeting, underlined the importance of the topics up for discussion before the GCC Directors-General of Passports, praising the GCC General Secretariat's efforts to prepare and coordinate the meeting. The meeting discussed mechanisms to facilitate movement between GCC countries and the joint GCC tourist visa, in addition to several other topics on the agenda.