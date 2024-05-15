Education Minister Meets Finnish Minister Of Foreign Trade And Development

Minister of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi met Minister for Foreign Trade and Development of the Republic of Finland H E Ville Tavio. Topics of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting, especially regarding strengthening strategic partnerships to achieve development goals and contribute to the exchange of knowledge and experiences between the two countries.

