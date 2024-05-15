New Zealand, Vanuatu To Enhance Collaboration

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) WELLINGTON, May 15 (NNN-RNZ) – New Zealand and Vanuatu to enhance collaboration on issues of mutual interest, such as climate change, a New Zealand government statement said, today.

New Zealand Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, was in Port Vila, Vanuatu's capital, this week, to reconnect with Vanuatu's political leadership and discuss ways to deepen their engagement, the statement said.

Peters, also New Zealand's deputy prime minister, announced a new flexible climate finance commitment, and an extension of support to the Vanuatu Police Force, during his visit to the country.

“These two initiatives demonstrate the innovative ways New Zealand is looking, to support Vanuatu's climate resilience, as well as, the close cooperation that many New Zealand agencies, such as New Zealand Police, have in Vanuatu,” Peters said.

According to New Zealand's Climate Change Minister, Simon Watts, Vanuatu is a key partner for New Zealand.– NNN-RNZ

