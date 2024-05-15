               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Of Poland Meets Minister Of Transport


5/15/2024 2:34:20 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

President of the Republic of Poland H E Andrzej Duda met Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti, on the sidelines of his participation in the fourth annual Qatar Economic Forum, yesterday. They discussed bilateral cooperation in the areas of transportation, and ways to enhance them, particularly in ecofriendly transportation.

MENAFN15052024000063011010ID1108214524


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search