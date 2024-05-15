President Of Poland Meets Minister Of Transport

President of the Republic of Poland H E Andrzej Duda met Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti, on the sidelines of his participation in the fourth annual Qatar Economic Forum, yesterday. They discussed bilateral cooperation in the areas of transportation, and ways to enhance them, particularly in ecofriendly transportation.

