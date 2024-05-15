QPC Establishes Sports Committee, Assigns Ali Issa Rasheed As Chairman

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Press Center (QPC) has decided to establish a Sports Journalism Committee at the Center and assign Ali Issa Rasheed (pictured) to chair this committee.

This is within the framework of the Qatar Press Center's keenness to activate its activities and expand the fields of interest for journalists, media professionals, and those interested in media affairs.

The new committee specialises in enhancing the role of sports in the life of media professionals and journalists, as well as presenting sports and intellectual discussions with colleagues in newspapers specialised in the sports field, whether in Qatar, GCC or the world.

This also keeps pace with the tournaments and sporting events organised by the state. The committee will also work to organise tournaments in football, padel and other sports for journalists and media professionals.

Ali Issa Rasheed has a long history in sports journalism and has made several contributions to television programmes specialising in sports analysis. The Center wished him every success in his new duties.

Qatar Press Center aims to contribute to the development of media and journalism in accordance with the Qatar Vision 2030. The centre is a platform for advancing journalism and media and strives to be a home for media professionals in Qatar.