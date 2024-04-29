CABSAT 2024 to highlight new advancements in media and satellite technology with Content Congress and SATExpo Summit

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, UAE, April 29, 2024

CABSAT 2024, the Middle East’s flagship event for content, broadcast, satellite, media, and entertainment, is set to provide participants with the opportunity to learn about the latest developments in global media, entertainment, and technology industries, especially over the course of this year's Content Congress and SATExpo sessions. The latest edition of CABSAT will highlight all the newest advancements in media and satellite technology, starting from May 21 to 23, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.



With the content creation and distribution landscape evolving regularly, the Content Congress at CABSAT 2024 will provide a space for digital innovators, industry leaders, and content creators to discuss new trends, opportunities, and challenges. The Content Congress will explore key industry trends, including the emergence of OTT content consumption, in light of the projection that 44.9 per cent of global internet users will engage with OTT content in 2024. In addition, they will look at the increasing demand for immersive media experiences, content monetisation strategies, and the future of broadcasting through interactive panel discussions, keynote addresses, and interactive workshops.



The platform will also offer a great opportunity to network with prominent members of the international media community, as well as hear from industry experts about their knowledge and expertise, laying the groundwork for future partnerships, collaborations, and business opportunities. The two-day programme will address significant topics through several sessions, such as ‘What AI could mean for the Middle East Media Industry,’ ‘Who is More Original: Human vs. AI,’ and ‘The Arab Box Office’ among others.



Likewise, hands-on discussions about social and environmental responsibility in the media industry will enable visitors to broaden their perspectives and gain insights into ethical business practices. These additional benefits ensure a more personalised and immersive experience, allowing attendees to engage in meaningful discussions, build new relationships, and increase the visibility of the industry.



Manoj Abraham Mathew, Director – Studios & Events at Dubai Media, stated, “I am delighted to take part in CABSAT 2024, where innovation and collaboration come together. This event provides an influential forum for innovators, content creators, and distributors to examine the newest developments in technology, and trends that will impact the media and entertainment industry going forward. I look forward to connecting with industry leaders and sharing my vision for the content landscape at this year's CABSAT, which we believe will be truly transformative."



Meanwhile, SATExpo summit will serve as a hub for satellite technology enthusiasts, telecommunications experts, and satellite service providers to showcase cutting-edge solutions and discuss the most recent advances in satellite communications. SATExpo is designed to showcase ground-breaking innovations aimed at improving connectivity, extending coverage, and closing the digital divide, ranging from high-throughput satellites to next-generation launch technologies.



For the past decade, SATExpo has been a driving force in the satellite and space communities, facilitating strategic partnerships and meaningful conversations. The conference will offer attendees in-depth knowledge of topics such as commercial/enterprise connectivity services, government and military services, ground systems and hardware, space data, and more. This year, leading industry experts and executives will be present at SATExpo to facilitate discussions on the global launch and manufacturing markets, future trends and trajectories, and business strategies of the leading companies.



The executive discussion will shed light on key areas like end-user markets, emerging technology, financial insights, technical content, and regional focus. The conference is of great significance to stakeholders, especially as the Middle East Satellite Communications Market is expected to grow from its estimated USD 3.35 billion in 2024 to USD 4.79 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.40 per cent from 2024 to 2029 .



In addition, various trends and developments will be covered through several sessions, such as ‘Satellite and HAPS: Transformational Technology Disruption, Service Resilience,’ ‘Into the Blue: Flying and Sailing with Satcoms,’ and ‘Turning Constellations into Networks – A New Connectivity Architecture for the Middle East Region’ among others.



“In addition to serving as a key forum for stakeholders and industry leaders to convene, CABSAT has been instrumental in providing us with the opportunity to learn about the latest developments and trends in the media and satellite technology domains. We firmly believe that this year’s conference will open doors to innovations and foster strategic partnerships that will completely transform the sector. On top of that, platforms such as CABSAT will certainly accelerate the industry's transition to a new era of transformation and expedite the adoption of current market trends.” Sanjay Raina, Global Media and Entertainment Executive, commented.



The SATExpo summit this year will also cover how we can and should responsibly use space exploration to support future-proof life on Earth. This is in light of the satellite industry's significant and long-term impact on our future, offering services that can help us monitor the planet effectively and purposefully.



CABSAT 2024 will be an influential platform for stakeholders, cementing its position as the region's largest gathering for the media, broadcast, and satellite industries. This will be reinforced by conversations and debates about the media industry's social and environmental responsibility, innovative developments in the satellite industry, and other global innovations that will influence the industry's future.





