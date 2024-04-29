Jasmine Bhasin Drops 'Uninterrupted Breakfast View' From Her Mauritius Vacation

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Actress Jasmine Bhasin, who is currently vacationing in Mauritius with her boyfriend Aly Goni, shared a mesmerising glimpse of her 'uninterrupted' breakfast view on Monday.

The 'Bigg Boss 14' fame, who enjoys 8.4 million followers on Instagram, shared a video in the Stories section, offering a peek into the lush green trees and wide ocean.

The post is captioned: "Uninterrupted breakfast view..."

Aly also took to Instagram Stories and shared a selfie video, donning a white shirt with palm trees printed on it.

The actor showcased the same location as Jasmine and captioned it as 'Weather', followed by a face with heart eyes emoji.

On the work front, Jasmine, who has been a part of 'Naagin 4', 'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji', and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9', has Punjabi films 'Carry On Jattiye' and 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhalle Di' lined up.