Jasmine Bhasin Drops 'Uninterrupted Breakfast View' From Her Mauritius Vacation

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Actress Jasmine Bhasin, who is currently vacationing in Mauritius with her boyfriend Aly Goni, shared a mesmerising glimpse of her 'uninterrupted' breakfast view on Monday.
The 'Bigg Boss 14' fame, who enjoys 8.4 million followers on Instagram, shared a video in the Stories section, offering a peek into the lush green trees and wide ocean.
The post is captioned: "Uninterrupted breakfast view..."
Aly also took to Instagram Stories and shared a selfie video, donning a white shirt with palm trees printed on it.
The actor showcased the same location as Jasmine and captioned it as 'Weather', followed by a face with heart eyes emoji.
On the work front, Jasmine, who has been a part of 'Naagin 4', 'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji', and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9', has Punjabi films 'Carry On Jattiye' and 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhalle Di' lined up.
MENAFN29042024000231011071ID1108150747
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.