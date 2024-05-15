Rajkummar Rao Has Hunger Of A Newcomer, Skills Of A Legend, Says Sharan Sharma

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Director Sharan Sharma, who is known for 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' and the upcoming film 'Mr & Mrs Mahi', has heaped praise on actor Rajkummar Rao.

On Wednesday, Sharan attended a media event with his actors Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in the city where he spoke about his experience of working with both of them and how everything was put together.

He told the media:“Rajkummar Rao is a delight to work with, I think all the filmmakers in the industry will agree to it. There's so much that he brings to the table. He has the hunger of a debutant and the skills of a legend. He has a fire in the belly to chase excellence and do it consistently over and over again. He gives it all to a scene or a sequence.”

He also spoke about Janhvi with whom he earlier worked in 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. He said that during that film, both of them interacted a lot with regard to bringing the titular character to life and adding up nuances.

He said:“I bounced off the basic idea of 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' to Janhvi at an early stage of the story. I have pushed her very hard to achieve that level of cricket.”

Janhvi essays the titular character of Mahima in the film, who goes on to become a cricketer coached by her husband (Rajkumar Rao)

The director also shared that the narrative and the imagery of the film are tightly woven.

“I sleep well at night knowing that there's not even a single cringe shot in the film,” he added.