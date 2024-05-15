Helicopter Crash Kills One, Injures 12 In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- IANS) Kabul, May 15 (IANS) One person was killed with 12 others injured as a helicopter crashed in Firoz Koah, the provincial capital of west Afghanistan's Ghor province, on Wednesday, provincial government spokesperson Abdul Wahid Hamas said.

"The MI-17 model helicopter of the air force, which was busy in a rescue operation to recover bodies from a river in Firoz Koah city this morning, made an emergency landing due to technical problems," Hamas said, reports Xinhua news agency.

He added: "As a result, one on board was killed and 12 others were injured."

Without providing more details, the official added that an investigation has been initiated into the incident.

Further details are awaited.