Why BJP-JD(S) Not Demanding Prajwal Revanna's Encounter: K’Taka Minister

Bengaluru, May 15 (IANS) Karnataka Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur on Wednesday stirred controversy by asking why the BJP and JD(S) leaders were not demanding the encounter of Prajwal Revanna.

Speaking to reporters in Yadgir, the Minister said, "The BJP and JD(S) leaders vehemently demanded the encounter of the accused in MCA student Neha Hiremath case. Where are the BJP and JD(S) leaders now? Why are they not demanding the encounter of Prajwal Revanna? Is justice different for a common man and a big person?"

He further stated that Prajwal Revanna had recorded the videos and now the blame was passed on to others.

The minister said, "Who released these videos? How many videos of women have been taken? Did Prajwal Revanna take sex videos after consulting DyCM D.K. Shivakumar? Has Shivakumar asked him to record sex videos of women? Or Shivakumar himself had taken videos?"

Minister Sharanabasappa said this while reacting to allegations of Shivakumar's role in the distribution of pen drives.

The JD(S) has accused Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar of being the mastermind of the distribution of the obscene videos. The party's state chief and former CM Kumaraswamy has accused the DyCM of organising the distribution of more than 25,000 pen drives in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency from where Prajwal Revanna is the NDA candidate.