(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Mykolaiv paratroopers destroyed 11 units of enemy armored vehicles in one battle near Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region
This
was reported
by the Public Relations Service of the 79th separate airborne assault brigade of the Tavria Air Assault Brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“After several days of 'licking their wounds', the enemy relaunched a massive attack. At the same time, 17 armored vehicles
were used
by the occupiers in the area of Novomykhailivka - Tavria paratroopers destroyed 11 units,” the statement said.
Even the tanks' protective metal plating did not help against the aimed fire. Several more pieces of enemy hardware exploded
on
mines.
Thanks to
the
skill and well-coordinated work
of our soldiers, four tanks, six infantry fighting vehicles, and an armored repair and evacuation vehicle remained on the battlefield.
The
rest of the equipment left.
As reported earlier, soldiers of the 79th separate airborne assault brigade destroyed 314 units of enemy equipment over six months of combat operations near Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region.
