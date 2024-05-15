Official explains how EU changing stance towards ‘war economy’

(MENAFN) Thierry Breton, the European Commissioner for Internal Market, has indicated that the European Union's defense industry is undergoing a transition toward a "war economy," citing concerns over the escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine. In an interview with French broadcaster BFMTV, Breton highlighted the potential risks faced by Ukraine amidst shifting political priorities in Western nations, particularly with upcoming elections.



Breton expressed apprehension that the focus of Western politicians has shifted towards domestic elections, such as the European Parliament elections in June and the United States presidential election in November, leaving Ukraine vulnerable to potential Russian aggression. He warned of a "dangerous period" for Kiev, suggesting that Russia could exploit this uncertainty to advance its position on the front lines.



To address these concerns, Breton revealed that the European Union has taken steps to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities by significantly increasing subsidies for weapons and ammunition production. Specifically, he noted that the European Union is ramping up shell production, with plans to produce 2 million shells annually for Ukraine, including those of 155mm caliber.



The commissioner emphasized that this shift towards a "war economy" is not limited to shell production but extends to other segments of the European defense industry as well. He underscored the importance of Europe's readiness to respond effectively to emerging security threats and protect the sovereignty of Ukraine.



In March, the European Commission approved a substantial allocation of EUR500 million (USD590 million) to enhance shell production within the European Union. Brussels aims to achieve the production target of 2 million shells per year by the end of 2025, signaling a concerted effort to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities amidst escalating tensions in the region.

