Recent Floods In Takhar Kill 23, Displace Over A Thousand Families

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Recent flash floods in the districts of Farkhar, Chal, Bangi, Namak Ab, Kulfgan, and the center of Takhar province have caused substantial loss of life and extensive financial damage, leaving over a thousand families displaced.

The head of the migrant affairs department of the province stated Wednesday, May 15th, in a statement, that as a result of Friday night's floods, 23 people lost their lives, 18 were injured, dozens of residential houses were destroyed, thousands of jeribs of land were washed away, and hundreds of livestock perished, with over a thousand families displaced in these districts.

The head of migrant affairs mentioned that the displaced families are currently taking shelter in schools, mosques, and neighboring villages. They are in dire conditions and crisis and urgently need humanitarian assistance and shelter.

Additionally, relief teams from the migrant affairs department, in coordination with relevant authorities, have been dispatched to the districts of Chal, Ashkamish, and Farkhar.

There, they have distributed dozens of tent bases, hundreds of bedding materials, and food supplies to the affected individuals. A mobile health center has also been set up to provide medical aid.

The migrant affairs department appeals to aid organizations and charities for more assistance and urgent help for those affected by the floods in the province.

