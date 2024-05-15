PM Modi's Mumbai Visit: Metro Services To Remain Suspended Between These Stations From 6 Pm Today

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The metro services between Jagruti Nagar and Ghatkopar metro stations in Mumbai will remain suspend from 6 pm on Wednesday due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the financial capital services will remain suspended till the further notice.“Commuters are requested to plan their journey accordingly. Inconvenience is regretted,” said Mumbai Metro in a post on X, formerly Twitter Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Ghatkopar area for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha candidates in the evening, Mumbai police has also issued advisory regarding closed roads and diversions.“Today from 2.00 PM to 10.00 PM. Traffic is likely to slow down on Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Eastern Express Way and Western Express Way due to the road show scheduled,” said Mumbai Traffic Police.A post on official X handle of Traffic Police urged passengers planning to travel by air or long-distance train to plan their journey in advance and avoid inconvenience by following alternative route announced in order to reach their destination on time police have banned the use of drones, paragliders, balloons, kites and remote-controlled microlight aircraft in the city VIPs and officials are expected to participate in PM's roadshow in Mumbai Sabha polls in Mumbai and adjoining Thane, Kalyan constituencies will take place on May 20 in phase-5 of the election.
