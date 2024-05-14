Frank Wins Premium Tequila Brand Account

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Frank has been selected by a premium tequila brand as its consumer, trade and influencer agency in the UK, after a competitive pitch.



Teremana Tequila is a premium small-batch tequila founded by actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson (pictured) and co-owned by Mast-Jägermeister. Teremana will launch in the UK this year in its first major international expansion, after its premiere in the US in 2020, where it became the fastest premium spirit brand to reach 1m nine-litre case sales in 12 months.



The brand name loosely translates to“spirit of the earth”, from 'terra' meaning earth and the Polynesian word 'mana', meaning spirit. Teremana joins Mast-Jägermeister's portfolio of UK brands, which now includes herbal liqueur Jägermeister, Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee, Jägermeister Manifest and small-batch Gin Sul, based in Hamburg.



The three Teremana variants – Blanco, Reposado and

Anejo – will

be available across UK on-trade and off-trade venues and retailers from next month. Frank's brief is to create 'Talkability' around the launch among tequila enthusiasts and new consumers through creative campaigns, with a focus on the distillation craft and the ethos behind the brand.



Mast-Jägermeister UK head of portfolio Jonathan Dennys said:“We're really excited to be bringing Frank on board to help us welcome Teremana Tequila to the UK. The premium tequila category is continuing to develop and grow as consumers discover

the variety of different brands and styles available, and we look forward to rocking the boat with Frank through a series of campaigns that get the nation talking.”



Frank managing partner Melissa Robinson added:“We're passionate about representing brands that are about bringing people together. This relationship will see us meticulously craft unforgettable moments of good mana and joy, so we can introduce Teremana to the UK in a way that's as bold and captivating as the tequila itself. This brand is more than just tequila, it's a fusion of heritage and new-age practices and in a market where tequila is flourishing, it's exciting to be part of this rapidly growing category.”

MENAFN14052024000219011063ID1108212930