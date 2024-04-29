Kuwait Amir Attends Honoring Ceremony For Top Teachers, Schools

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 29 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Monday sponsored and attended the scheduled honorary ceremony for distinguished schools and teachers marking the World Teachers' Day at the Theater of the late Sheikh Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in Abdullah Al-Salem University in the district of Shuwaikh.

His Highness the Amir arrived at the venue of the ceremony in a motorcade to a warm welcome by Minister of Education, Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Adel Mohammad Al-Adwani and the organizers of the event.

The ceremony was attended by the Prime Minister tasked with forming the government Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Caretaker Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, the Head of the Supreme Judicial Council Judge Dr. Adel Majed Bouresli and senior state official.

The ceremony began with the National Anthem and Kuranic recitation then the education minister addressed a speech welcoming His Highness the Amir, lauding his substantial support for the educational sector and pledging to press ahead with the process of overhauling the sector, its systems and curricula. He underscored the key role of the teacher for generations' development and implanting good ethics and values in the students' conscience.

Mohammad Nasser Al-Barrak addressed the attendees with a statement on behalf of the teachers, warmly greeting His Highness the Amir and his gracious attendance of the ceremony, thanking him for his special care for the teachers and pledging to offer all available expertise for Kuwait's progress and promotion. He also thanked the minister and the department's leaders for the good management of the educational sector.

His Highness the Amir awarded the attending teachers and representatives of the excellent schools before departing the venue. (end)

