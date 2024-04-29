Aviation Industry Corporation of China launches UAV production industrial base in Zigong

(MENAFN) On Sunday, a significant development unfolded in Zigong City, located in southwest China's Sichuan Province, as the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) announced the inauguration of an industrial base dedicated to the production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).



Collaboratively established by AVIC Chengdu Aircraft Industrial (Group) Co., Ltd. and the Zigong municipal government, this initiative aims to propel the high-quality advancement of the UAV industry, leveraging the expertise of the country's leading aircraft manufacturer.



As a trailblazer in the realm of UAV industrialization, AVIC (Chengdu) Unmanned Aerial Vehicle System Co., Ltd. (AVIC UAS) spearheads the operations within the newly established industrial base.



It is worth mentioning that AVIC UAS has inaugurated a production line equipped to handle the final assembly and testing procedures for up to 200 UAVs annually, underscoring the scale and ambition of this endeavor.



Since the onset of 2021, Zigong has actively fostered the growth of the UAV and general aviation sectors, effectively attracting 56 institutions and enterprises with vested interests in these industries. The city has emerged as a focal point for the production and pilot application of large- and medium-sized UAVs, signaling its commitment to driving innovation and technological progress in the aerospace domain.

MENAFN29042024000045015839ID1108150286