We Will Not Make Any Attempts To Destabilise Cong Govt But Can't Sit Idly If It Falls On Its Own: K'taka BJP Leader

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, May 16 (IANS) Karnataka BJP General Secretary V. Sunil Kumar has said that his party will not be making any attempts to destabilise the Congress government in the state and will only come into the picture only when the government falls on its own.

Kumar made the remarks on Wednesday reacting to developments surrounding Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's statement that the Congress government in Karnataka will collapse after the Lok Sabha election results.

"Many legislators are speaking against CM Siddaramaiah. Congress MLAs are openly claiming that Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar should become the CM. Let us see how the government will collapse. We will wait and see whether it will collapse due to CM Siddaramaiah or Deputy CM Shivakumar," he said.

"Should we sit idly if the Congress government collapses on its own? We can't remain passive in that situation as an opposition party," Kumar said.

The BJP MLA claimed that the Congress government has achieved no development even as it completes one year in power. "The entire cabinet is inefficient. The CM is governing without having a hold on cabinet ministers. The Home Minister is ineffective in ensuring law and order in the state. Brand Bengaluru has lost its significance," he added.

Kumar further said that the BJP will initiate large-scale protests against the Congress government.

"The inefficient governance has led to a situation where government employees are not receiving salaries every month. Governance in Karnataka is being dominated by members of a family and event management company," he said.