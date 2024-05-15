Blinken: Billions Of Russian Assets To Fund Ukraine's Reconstruction

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) During his trip to Ukraine, the U.S. Secretary of State stated that Russia's seized assets would be used to finance Ukraine's reconstruction, and he urged G7 member countries to do the same.

Anthony Blinken, the U.S. Secretary of State, traveled to Kyiv on Tuesday to meet with senior officials of the country and emphasize Washington's continued support for Ukraine.

This visit comes after the U.S. House of Representatives earlier approved a $61 billion aid package for Ukraine.

The U.S. State Department reported Blinken's visit to Ukraine. It cited his speech at the Igor Sikorsky Polytechnic Institute, in which he stated that Russia, which has devastated Ukraine, should bear the cost of its reconstruction.

He also stated,“Congress has given us the authority to seize Russian assets in America. We intend to use it.”

Earlier, Politico reported that the large U.S. aid package to Ukraine, recently approved, also allows the Biden administration to seize Russian government assets located in the United States and use them for Ukraine's benefit.

This could mean an additional $5 billion in aid to Ukraine, sourced from Russian central bank assets previously frozen in the United States.

However, Politico reports that it's unlikely the United States will seize Russian-seized assets without the agreement of other G7 members and the European Union to fund Ukraine's reconstruction.

Blinken also stated during his stay in Ukraine that Washington is cooperating with other G7 countries to ensure they also use seized Russian assets to finance Ukraine's reconstruction.

