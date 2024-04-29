Viral Videos: Jr NTR Joins Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan And Saba For Dinner

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Last night (April 28), Telugu

actor Jr NTR was spotted eating dinner with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, and Saba Azad. The

RRR

actor has been in Mumbai for a few days, presumably filming for War 2 alongside Hrithik.

Paparazzi posted multiple videos on Instagram showing that the duo

were seen together

in Mumbai. One of the videos shows Ranbir arriving at the dinner location with Alia and Karan by his side.

In another video, Hrithik arrives at the place with his lady love, Saba Azad, at his side. The star hugges her tight as paparazzi surround them for photos. Jr NTR also arrives, accompanied by his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi. The stars and filmmakers dress casually to avoid the summer heat in Mumbai. Fans are overjoyed when the stars reunite.

Alia and Jr NTR have

been sighted together

for the first time since

RRR.

This

is also the first time Karan and Jr NTR have

been sighted together

since Karan revealed that he

had

acquired the north theatrical distribution rights to Tarak's Devara.

About War 2

Although it has not

been formally revealed, YRF War 2 has been

developing

since last year. The film, which

is rumoured

to be directed by Ayan Mukerji, stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. According to reports, Kiara Advani will also appear in the film. While many narrative elements remain unknown,

it was recently claimed

that the film

will

have an epic dance song starring Hrithik and Jr NTR.

