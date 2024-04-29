Viral Videos: Jr NTR Joins Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan And Saba For Dinner

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Last night (April 28), Telugu
actor Jr NTR was spotted eating dinner with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, and Saba Azad. The
RRR
actor has been in Mumbai for a few days, presumably filming for War 2 alongside Hrithik.
Paparazzi posted multiple videos on Instagram showing that the duo
were seen together
in Mumbai. One of the videos shows Ranbir arriving at the dinner location with Alia and Karan by his side.
In another video, Hrithik arrives at the place with his lady love, Saba Azad, at his side. The star hugges her tight as paparazzi surround them for photos. Jr NTR also arrives, accompanied by his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi. The stars and filmmakers dress casually to avoid the summer heat in Mumbai. Fans are overjoyed when the stars reunite.
Alia and Jr NTR have
been sighted together
for the first time since
RRR.
This
is also the first time Karan and Jr NTR have
been sighted together
since Karan revealed that he
had
acquired the north theatrical distribution rights to Tarak's Devara.
About War 2
Although it has not
been formally revealed, YRF War 2 has been
developing
since last year. The film, which
is rumoured
to be directed by Ayan Mukerji, stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. According to reports, Kiara Advani will also appear in the film. While many narrative elements remain unknown,
it was recently claimed
that the film
will
have an epic dance song starring Hrithik and Jr NTR.
