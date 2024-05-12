QFFD Explores Ways To Support Religious And Cultural Facilities In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Tashkent, May 12 (QNA) - HE Director-General of Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) Khalifa bin Jassim Al Kuwari discussed with Uzbek institutions ways of supporting and developing historical religious and cultural facilities in the Republic of Uzbekistan.

A delegation from QFFD made a field visit to Uzbekistan, and visited a number of important Islamic sites in Tashkent, Samarkand and Bukhara.

During the three-day visit, HE QFFD Director-General Khalifa bin Jassim Al Kuwari also met with HE Executive Director of the Art and Culture Development Foundation of Uzbekistan Gayane Umerova, and HE General Manager of the Aga Khan Trust for Culture Luis Monreal. The meeting discussed aspects of joint cooperation between the two sides.

The visit affirms the strong bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, and reflects QFFD's interest in supporting the cultural development sector and preserving community heritage. (QNA)

