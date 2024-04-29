Bengaluru Hits Second Hottest Day In 50 Years With 38.5°C, IMD Predicts Rainfall By May 2

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bengaluru, renowned for its cool climate has reached a boiling point where the mercury has climbed up to 38.5°C. On April 28, the city witnessed the mercury rising marking the second hottest day in the past half-century. This alarming surge in temperature comes amidst a persistent heatwave, leaving residents yearning for relief in the form of rainfall.

According to Bengaluru Weather on X (formerly Twitter), this recent high temperature is just shy of the record of 39.2 degrees Celsius set back in 2016. CP Patil, Director of the Meteorological Centre, Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) in Bengaluru, highlighted that on April 27, the city recorded a scorching 37.4 degrees Celsius, indicating a significant departure from the normal maximum temperature by 3.3 degrees Celsius.

This year has seen Bengaluru grappling with unusually high temperatures, with both March and April witnessing record-breaking heat. March 30 saw temperatures reaching 36.6 degrees Celsius, while March 31 peaked at 37 degrees Celsius, making it one of the warmest March months in recent memory. Even February experienced consistent high temperatures, surpassing 30 degrees Celsius, a rarity for Bengaluru. The prolonged absence of rainfall until April aggravated water scarcity in various areas of the city.

In neighbouring regions, such as Kalaburagi, known for recording the highest maximum temperatures in Karnataka, there has been a slight decrease in the scorching heat. IMD data revealed that while the temperature in Kalaburgi was 42.4 degrees Celsius the day before, it dipped to 40.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Despite the relief experienced in some areas, Bengaluru is expected to remain dry on April 30, with temperatures possibly touching 39 degrees Celsius. However, IMD forecasts light rainfall in several parts of Karnataka, including Bidar, Kalaburgi, Yadgiri, and others.

IMD predicts rainfall on May 1 and 2, offering hope for respite from the intense heat. The Garden City can anticipate partly cloudy skies with occasional spells of rain or thundershowers. Temperatures are forecasted to range from 23 to 37 degrees Celsius on May 1 and from 23 to 38 degrees Celsius on May 2.