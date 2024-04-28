No Imminent Flood Threat In Kashmir: I & FC Deptt

Quoting a senior official from the I&FC Department in Kashmir, news agency KNO reported that they are actively monitoring the situation, stating that, as of now, there was no immediate danger of flooding in the valley and there was no need to panic.

“As of now, there is no flood threat in the valley, we are continuously monitoring the situation and on an hourly basis water level in Jhelum and other water bodies is being gauged”, the official said.

According to the latest update by the I&FC officials, at 6:00 pm on Sunday, the gauge at Ram Munshi Bagh indicated a water level of 10.87 ft, just below the warning threshold. Similarly, Sangam recorded 6.56 ft, Pampore over 15 M, and Asham 7.49 ft.

Despite the relatively stable water levels, officials however have urged caution among people advising against unnecessary venturing near the water bodies.

They also said that if the need arises, they can divert the water volume of Jhelum into the flood channel as an alternative for Jhelum for excess water volume.

Pertinently, the MeT officials on Sunday said that the weather is expected to remain generally cloudy on April 30 with a possibility of light rain with thunder at many places.

“Rainfall data during the last 24 hours till 8:30 am this morning, Srinagar has received 30.6 mm, Qazigund 23.0 mm, Pahalgam 18.6 mm, Kupwara 30.8 mm, Kokernag 16.4 mm, Gulmarg 20.6 mm, Jammu 0.3 mm, Banihal 29.6 mm, Batote 15.4 mm, Katra 1.8 mm and Bhadarwah 30.7 mm.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Saturday chaired a meeting of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department to review the flood management and mitigation measures being evolved for Kashmir.

The chief secretary called for devising an effective strategy to deal with the flood-like situation in Kashmir.

Inclement Weather: Sgr admin issues advisory, asks people to avoid venturing in and around water bodies

Srinagar- The district administration Srinagar Sunday issued advisory in wake of the inclement weather conditions, asking the people to refrain from venturing in and around the water bodies.

“In view of the inclement weather with forecast of rainfall/snow in (higher reaches) at many places with Thunder/Lightening/Hailstorm at isolated places from 26-30 April by the Indian Meteorological department (IMD) Srinagar Station, the people of the District in general, and those residing on the Left and Right Banks of River Jhelum its tributaries and Nallahs in particular are advised to refrain from venturing in and around these water bodies and limit their activities till the improvement of weather,” the advisory reads.

Further, the Tourists, local Shikara Wallas, Sand Miners and Boat Crossing Points for travel at Dal Lake and River Jhelum and other water bodies shall not attempt to cross before verifying the condition and situation of these water bodies, it added.

The general public can contact Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Srinagar and Police Control Room Srinagar for any information, it reads.

The Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), Srinagar can be contacted on +911942502254 while Police Control Room can be contacted on 9419411619 & 01942477567.

