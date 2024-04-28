Kuwait, Belgium Exhibition Celebrates 60 Yrs. Of Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 28 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait-Belgium relations in pictures exhibition took place at the Kuwait National Library on Sunday, celebrating 60 years of bilateral relations between the two nations.

Under the auspices of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL), Sheikha Hala Bader Al-Mohammed Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Belgium Ambassador to Kuwait Christian Dooms, and Director of the Kuwait National Library Seham Al-Azmi, the exhibition included more than 30 Kuwait-Belgium historical photographs from the personal collection of Kuwaiti researcher Essa Dashti.

The exhibition offered three booklets issued by the NCCAL, the first of their kind, which documented the strong relations between the two nations, making them references and sources for researchers interested.

In a statement to KUNA, Essa Dashti said that the relations between Kuwait and Belgium had existed for over 60 years, with British documents provided evidence of Kuwait's 10th ruler the late Amir Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah offering condolences to the King of Belgium at the time for the death of the previous King, and Kuwait's flag drawn at half-mast at Al-Seif in mourning.

The historical British documents showed evidence of Kuwait being a preferred transit country for Belgium ambassadors in the region, underscoring the strong bond the two nations have shared for decades.

In a similar statement to KUNA, Sheikha Hala Al-Sabah affirmed Kuwait having friendly relations with numerous countries, including the Kingdom of Belgium, with this exhibition honoring Belgium for its continuous support throughout the years.

Director of the Kuwait National Library Seham Al-Azmi told KUNA that the pictures showcased the cultural and diplomatic ties the two nations shared, adding that the Library seeks cooperative efforts with Belgium libraries to enrich and deepen cultural relations. (end)

shd









MENAFN28042024000071011013ID1108148928