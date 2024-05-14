Qatar's Strategy In International Mediation Highlighted

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Amsterdam: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi participated yeserday in the opening session of the Amsterdam Dialogue 2024, held in the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

In his speech during the session entitled 'the State of Qatar's strategy in international mediation,' His Excellency noted the significant role that the State of Qatar plays in mediation and conflict resolution. He pointed out that in light of the complexities of the global scene, it has become increasingly clear that small countries can have a significant influence in promoting peace and stability.

He emphasised that Qatar represents a model for such a country, as it tirelessly calls for dialogue and reconciliation in some of the deep-rooted conflicts in the world.

He indicated that the basic principle that guides Qatar's mediation is its firm commitment to dialogue as the most effective means of resolving disputes, recalling that international law obligates states to resolve their disputes and differences by peaceful means. However, it does not stipulate a specific mechanism, allowing states to choose diplomatic or judicial means.

His Excellency said that statistics indicate that mediation comes second as the most widely used peaceful method for resolving disputes, after direct negotiations.

He explained that the State of Qatar has developed the practice of mediation, allowing it to navigate diverse geopolitical environments with skill and impartiality, whether in the Gulf region, the greater Middle East, or beyond.

He added that Qatar constantly demonstrates a remarkable ability to bridge divisions and facilitate constructive dialogue between conflicting parties.