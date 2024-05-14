Lulu Hypermarket Supports To Save Infant With Rare Illness

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lulu Hypermarket Qatar donated QR 100,000 to Qatar Charity (QC), specifically directed towards aiding the treatment of an infant grappling with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type-1. This contribution vividly illustrates Lulu Hypermarket's unwavering commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and its steadfast dedication to fostering positive change within the community.

Director of the Resource Development Department at Qatar Charity Ali Al-Ghareeb gratefully accepted the donation cheque from Regional Director of Lulu Hypermarket Qatar Shaijan MO for the treatment of Malkha Rouhi, a 4-month-old infant residing in Qatar, who is fighting SMA Type-1.

Shaijan, Regional Director of Lulu Hypermarket Qatar, expressed his deep honor in supporting baby Malkha Rouhi's treatment through Qatar Charity and stated that“we firmly believe in the strength of collective action and take pride in standing alongside Qatar Charity in this noble cause. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with baby Malkha Rouhi and her family as they navigate through these challenging times, and we fervently hope for her speedy recovery”.

“It is our firm belief that every child deserves a chance for healthy life, and we consider it as a privilege to making that a reality. At Lulu Group International, extending a helping hand to those in need, especially concerning the health and well-being of children in our communities, is not just a responsibility but a core value. Together with Qatar Charity, we are dedicated to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most”, he added.

Ali Al-Ghareeb extended his heartfelt appreciation to Lulu Group for its support towards the treatment of Baby Malkha Rouhi, underscoring that the collective efforts are needed to combat this rare disease that she is battling. He also indicated that the estimated cost of her treatment is QR12m urging all, both individuals and companies, to continue supporting Qatar Charity's drive to swiftly secure the required funds for her treatment.