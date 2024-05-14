UDST Concludes 14-Week Training For Ashghal Staff On Administrative Development

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Continuing and Professional Education (CPE) at University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) held a certificate distribution ceremony for the Public Works Authority's (Ashghal) staff following the completion of a 14-week training programme on Administrative Development.

Present at the ceremony were Dr. Rachid Benlamri, Vice President, Academics at UDST, Hamad Abdulla AlKuwari, Director of CPE, Dr. Abdulla Ali S A Albehaih, Assistant HR Manager at Ashghal, as well as members of the university's faculty and staff.

The CPE Directorate has tailored the training programme and courses based on the administrative needs of Ashghal. It consisted of four modules: Workplace professionalism, computer applications, Microsoft Excel and general English. The training provided the staff with theoretical knowledge and applied skills related to communication, business etiquette, time management, customer service, business meetings, office management, relationship building and more.

The programme's success is underscored by Ashgal's commitment, now enrolling its fourth cohort with CPE. This year, the curriculum has been enhanced to include vital contemporary themes like emotional intelligence, cyber security, and artificial intelligence.

Dr. Salem Al Naemi, President of UDST, said:“It gives us great pleasure to work with Ashghal on such effective programmes. As an applied university, our commitment does not end at graduation; we endeavor to provide organisations and individuals with continuing educational and professional growth opportunities. Our tailored training solutions cater to the diverse developmental needs of professionals in both the public and private sectors, ensuring flexibility and tangible benefits. Finally, we extend our best wishes to all participants, and we hope to see them excel and prosper in their professional careers.”

Hamad Abdulla AlKuwari, Director of CPE Directorate said:“Today marks a celebration of our fruitful partnership with Ashghal. CPE has equipped Ashghal's administrative staff with essential skills, knowledge, and the capability to apply practical wisdom within their workplace. Through strategic alliances with esteemed educational institutions worldwide, we deliver internationally acclaimed programmes, empowering professionals in Qatar to compete on both national and global stages. To our trained professionals, we extend our heartfelt wishes for success and we look forward to future collaboration opportunities.”