Qatar Participates In Meeting Of Economic And Social Council At Preparatory Ministerial Level

Doha, Qatar: The delegation of the State of Qatar, headed by by Dr Saud bin Abdulla Al Attiyah, Deputy Undersecretary for Economic Affairs, participated yesterday in the preparatory meeting of the Economic and Social Council for the 33 Arab Summit at the ministerial level, with the participation of representatives of the member states of the Arab League and the General Secretariat, in Manama, the capital of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain.

A number of Their Excellencies and ministers from the Council countries and members participated in the meeting, where many important topics attached to this session were discussed, in addition to exchanging opinions and viewpoints on what was presented on the Council's agenda.

The meeting discussed several important topics, including the Secretary-General's report on joint Arab economic and social development, the progress made in establishing the Arab Free Trade Area, linking social development institutions and banks, and Arab cooperation in the field of financial technology, innovation and digital transformation.