GTB, Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital Among Four Delhi Health Centres To Receive Bomb Threat Calls

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Four hospitals in the national Capital got bomb threats on Tuesday, just two days after over eight health centres were searched by police and bomb disposal squads following a hoax email regarding the presence of explosives in their premises.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that they received four bomb threat calls from the four hospitals on Tuesday.

Calls to the fire department were received from Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital in Ashok Vihar at 10:45 A.M., from Shri Dada Dev Hospital in Dabri at 10:55 A.M., from Hedgewar Hospital in Farsh Bazaar at 11:01 A.M and from GTB Hospital at 11:12 A.M.

Officials said that teams have been dispatched to the hospitals and they will be searched thoroughly.

This occurrence follows closely on the heels of a similar incident just 11 days ago, where over 150 schools across Delhi-NCR received hoax threat emails, prompting widespread police response.

On Sunday, bomb threat emails were sent to 21 addresses, prompting hospitals to notify the police, who along with bomb disposal squads conducted extensive searches of each premises, yet no evidence of any explosives was discovered.