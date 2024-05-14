Bhavan's Public School Achieves 100% Pass Rate In Class XII Science

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Bhavan's Public School has achieved a 100% pass rate in Class XII Science, with Ayaan Mohammed Najeeb scoring the highest at 94.6%, followed by Anabel Robin with 91.4%, Arjun Santhosh Kumar with 90.6%, and Nikhit Jinto with 90%. In Commerce, the top score is 88.4% by Rona Johnson, closely followed by Darrel Noel with 88.2%.

The Class X results also showcase exceptional performances, with Saad Ahmed securing the top spot with an outstanding 97.20%, followed closely by Jannathul Maowa, who achieved an impressive 96.60%, Shivam Sachin Borkar securing a remarkable 96.2%, and Alan Byju performing exceptionally well with 96%.

This achievement reflects the school's commitment to academic excellence and holistic development, inspiring pride among parents and students alike. The school management congratulated the students on their achievements and appreciated the hard work and dedication of the faculty members and other staff.