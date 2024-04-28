Palestinian Minister Receives Kingdom's Ambassador In Ramallah

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, April 28 (Petra) -- Palestinian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Varsen Aghabekian Shaheen, lauded bilateral ties with Jordan and stressed the importance of maintaining joint coordination between the two countries under the directives of President Mahmoud Abbas and His Majesty King Abdullah II.Shaheen gave her remarks in a meeting on Sunday with the Kingdom's Ambassador to Palestine, Issam Bdour, in Ramallah, which covered the tragic situation and the genocidal war against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip for 205 consecutive days, as well as the crimes of the occupation the Palestinian people and the escalation of violence by extremist settlers in the occupied West Bank, including East JerusalemShaheen commended King Abdullah's efforts in defending the Palestinian cause in all international forums and providing the necessary relief for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.The two sides discussed ways to develop relations between the two countries to serve the interests of the two peoples, and to activate the Palestinian-Jordanian Joint Committee as soon as possible.Ambassador Bdour emphasized Jordan's firm position in support of the Palestinian cause in various fields and at all levels, noting that his country always stands by the Palestinian people and that the Kingdom will spare no effort to achieve the just and legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.He pointed out that Jordan will continue its efforts to stop the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and to secure the entry of humanitarian and relief aid and needs into the Gaza Strip.