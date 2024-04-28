German Envoy Rejects Military Action In Rafah, Advocates For Expanded Humanitarian Aid In Gaza

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The German Special Envoy for Middle East Humanitarian Issues, Deike Potzel,

expressed strong opposition to

potential military action in Rafah, advocating instead for increased humanitarian aid to Gaza.



Potzel's position, announced at a press conference at the German Embassy in Cairo, reflects Germany's commitment to peace and stability in the region.

Potzel's call for increased humanitarian support comes amid a tenuous ceasefire in Gaza. During high-level meetings in Cairo, Potzel stressed the need for substantial humanitarian aid to address the ongoing crisis. She emphasised that current aid efforts are insufficient to relieve the suffering of Gaza's civilian population, urging for more robust international cooperation to tackle the humanitarian challenges.

Central to the discussions was

the importance of

maintaining a durable ceasefire and ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of vital humanitarian aid. Potzel reiterated Germany's unwavering support for initiatives that foster stability and minimise civilian casualties. She underscored the critical role of humanitarian considerations in conflict resolution, demonstrating Germany's commitment to promoting peace and security in the Middle East.

Potzel held talks with various regional stakeholders, including officials from Israel, Jordan, and the UAE. These discussions focused on the humanitarian situation in Gaza and explored collaborative efforts to address the needs of the besieged population. Potzel praised Egypt for its significant role in facilitating humanitarian aid, acknowledging that most

of the

aid to Gaza flows through Egyptian channels.

As part of Germany's support for humanitarian efforts in the region, Potzel announced a €2.5 million financial contribution to Egypt for medical equipment and treatment. She also commended Egypt's efforts in facilitating the evacuation of orphaned children from Rafah to Bethlehem, illustrating the importance of collective action to address the needs of vulnerable populations.

Additionally, Potzel highlighted Germany's support for Sudan, mentioning recent aid pledges of €45 million. She also confirmed Germany's intention to resume support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), with plans for further financial assistance in progress. Germany has allocated €206 million to UNRWA, with a significant portion designated for Gaza.

Potzel's firm rejection of military action in Rafah aligns with Germany's commitment to prioritise humanitarian concerns and protect civilians' well-being.

This approach underscores Germany's ongoing dedication to fostering peace and stability in the Middle

East,

despite the

complex challenges facing the region.