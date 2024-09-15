800 Pleas Received For Lands In Industrial Parks

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The of and Commerce (MoIC) said on Sunday it had so far received 800 requests from investors for the allocation of land in industrial parks.

MoIC said in a statement that it had held a meeting under the chairmanship of of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi on the implementation of the law on industrial parks.

Azizi said about the law on the industrial parks it was the first legislative measure in the area of to be approved by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

Azizi said as he had promised to steer the country towards industrialisation, MoIC had received 800 applications from investors for the allocation of land for their businesses in industrial parks.

On June 25, MoIC had said the government of IEA had approved a law on industrial parks and its main focus was fair management of land distribution to investors and paving the way for investments in the country.

