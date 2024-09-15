Global South Youth Bureau Launched In Cairo

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Global South Youth Bureau was launched on Friday in Cairo at the Egyptian of Youth and Sports, coinciding with the International Day for South-South Cooperation. The event, held at the Cairo Civil Education Center, was attended by officials, including Ambassador Amr Aljowaily, Assistant of Foreign Affairs for Multilateral Affairs and International Security, and Ismail Al-Far, Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports for Governmental Relations and Supervisor of the Youth Sector.

The new bureau, an initiative of the Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports, aims to serve as a platform for Egyptian youth to connect with their peers in Global South countries. It is seen as a vital tool for youth diplomacy and a key element in strengthening cooperation with partner nations.

“The launch of the Global South Youth Bureau comes within the framework of the ministry's vision to enhance the role of youth in leading the development process and building a sustainable society,” said Al-Far.“We are committed to providing full support to this office to be a beacon for transferring experiences and expertise between youth in the Global South countries.”

Aljowaily highlighted the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' focus on enhancing the role of the Global South within the multilateral system. He praised the initiative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, noting the prominent position held by youth in the Global South, as the largest and most promising demographic component compared to other geographical regions.

Aljowaily also reviewed Egypt's leading role in strengthening the leadership of the Global South, pointing to its participation in the founding of the Non-Aligned Movement, the Group of 77, and numerous international developing forums, such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. He cited examples of institutions working to enhance cooperation among Global South countries, including the South Center in Geneva and the South-South Cooperation Office at the United Nations Secretariat.

Hassan Ghazaly, Director of the Global South Youth Bureau, outlined the bureau's vision, which aims to empower youth in Global South countries by creating bridges of communication between Egyptian youth and their peers in sister countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Ghazaly affirmed that the bureau builds on a decade of youth diplomacy, where, under the umbrella of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, it has achieved success in strengthening international partnerships through leadership programs such as the“Gamal Abdel Nasser Fellowship for International Leadership,” the“Pan African School 2063,” the“Nasser Youth Movement,” and the“Nile Valley Peoples' Solidarity Project.”

During the event, a lively discussion session included a panoramic view of the concept of the Global South from Ambassador Aljowaily, who emphasized the need for justice, fairness, the rule of law, and equal participation in multilateral relations and the international system. Young attendees raised questions about the role of the Global South Youth Bureau in empowering youth, expanding the scope of programs to include all governorates, and activating training programs targeting people with disabilities.

Attendees, graduates of the bureau's programs, praised the impact of its initiatives on their career paths and the development of their skills and empowerment. They also highlighted the bureau's role in preserving national identity and raising awareness among youth about issues of international cooperation.

The event concluded with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, represented by Major General Ismail Al-Far, honoring Ambassador Amr Aljowaily in recognition of the support provided by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for youth initiatives over the past years.