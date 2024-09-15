Xinhua President Meets Russian Presidential Press Secretary, Chief Of Rossiyskaya Gazeta

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) MOSCOW, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) - President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua met separately with Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov and General Director of Rossiyskaya Gazeta Pavel Negoitsa here Friday.

During his meeting with Peskov, Fu emphasized that as China's state news agency, Xinhua is committed to creating a positive public opinion environment for the continuous and healthy development of China-Russia relations.

Over the years, Xinhua has actively engaged in practical and friendly cooperation across multiple fields with Russia's mainstream media, playing a unique role in promoting the stable and long-term development of China-Russia relations, Fu said.

Xinhua will continue to strengthen friendly exchanges with Russian media partners and actively cover the upcoming BRICS Summit in Kazan, he added.









In his meeting with Negoitsa, Fu noted that Rossiyskaya Gazeta is an old friend of Xinhua, and Xinhua has always highly valued its friendly relationship with the newspaper.

As 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Russia, Xinhua is willing to take this opportunity to further develop and deepen cooperation with Rossiyskaya Gazeta in areas such as news exchange and the application of media-related artificial intelligence, Fu said.

Peskov expressed appreciation for Xinhua's long-standing focus on developing relations with the Russian Presidential Press Office and Russian media. He emphasized that cooperation in the field of journalism is crucial for advancing bilateral relations and cultural exchanges, adding that the Russian side supports and encourages mainstream Russian media to continue their good cooperation with Xinhua.

Negoitsa warmly welcomed Fu's visit. He noted that the cooperative relationship between Rossiyskaya Gazeta and Xinhua has stood the test of time and expressed willingness to further advance practical cooperation between the two sides.