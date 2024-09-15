Crude oil, natural gas output in Gulf of Mexico remain shut down due to Hurricane Francine

(MENAFN) Approximately 30 percent of oil production and 41 percent of natural production in the Gulf of Mexico remained shut down on Saturday due to the impact of Hurricane Francine, as reported by the US Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. The hurricane significantly disrupted production in the region, causing a substantial halt in operations for both oil and gas extraction. This has had a considerable effect on the energy sector, highlighting the vulnerability of offshore operations to severe weather events.



The bureau provided detailed figures indicating that the hurricane led to a shutdown of more than 522,000 barrels of oil production per day. In addition to the halt in oil output, the hurricane also caused a significant stoppage in natural gas production, with more than 755 million cubic feet of natural gas production per day coming to a standstill. These figures underscore the scale of disruption caused by the hurricane, affecting both the supply and the operational integrity of energy infrastructure in the Gulf.



Furthermore, the bureau noted that the number of oil and gas platforms where energy workers had to abandon their positions has now decreased to 52. This is a marked improvement from the peak of the hurricane last week when 171 platforms were evacuated. The reduction in evacuated platforms indicates that while the situation is stabilizing, a significant portion of the workforce and production capacity is still offline as companies work to ensure safety and assess damages before resuming normal operations.



The Gulf of Mexico is a crucial region for the United States' energy production, accounting for about 15 percent of the nation's total domestic oil production and 2 percent of its natural gas production, according to federal data. The hurricane's impact on this region has therefore not only affected immediate production levels but also has broader implications for the overall energy market. The disruption underscores the ongoing challenges that natural disasters pose to offshore energy production and the importance of preparedness and resilience in the energy sector.

MENAFN15092024000045015839ID1108674772