Egyptian Foreign Minister Travels To Russia For Official Visit

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty arrived in Moscow on Sunday for an official visit aimed at strengtheningEgyptian-Russian relations.

Abdelatty's visit will include discussions with top Russian officials on ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and exchange views on issues of mutual interest, according to a statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry. He will also hold meetings with members of the Egyptian community in Russia.

Egypt and Russia share close ties across various sectors. Egypt recently joined the BRICS group, currently chaired by Russia, and is expected to attend the group's summit in Kazan in October.

In March, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, congratulating him on his re-election for a new term. Putin commended the depth and strength of relations between Egypt and Russia, and the two countries' continued efforts to strengthen them. The presidents also discussed ways to enhance cooperation across various fields.

The phone call, according to the Egyptian presidency, touched upon international and regional developments, particularly the situation in the Gaza Strip. President Al-Sisi outlined Egypt's efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire, expressing appreciation for Russia's support for the Palestinian cause. Putin praised Egypt's ongoing efforts on both the political and humanitarian tracks.

Putin emphasized the shared vision between Egypt and Russia on the importance of a ceasefire and humanitarian aid, as well as the priority of a two-state solution to restore peace and security in the region.