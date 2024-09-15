Death Toll In Gaza Surges To 41,206, Over 95,337 Wounded
Date
9/15/2024 2:30:21 PM
(MENAFN- Palestine News Network )
GAZA/PNN/
Israeli Occupation forces committed three massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, resulting in the killing of at least 24 Palestinians and the injury of 57 others, according to medical reports.
Local health authorities confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7 has risen to 41,206 reported fatalities, with an additional 95,337 individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children.
According to the same sources, emergency services are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulance and civil defense crews.
MENAFN15092024000205011050ID1108675731
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.