Israeli Settlers Attack Palestinian Villages, Set Homes On Fire Amid Rising Tensions

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) RAMALLAH /PNN / Manar Abudayah-



Israeli settlers rampaged through the village of Um Al Safa, north of Ramallah, attacking Palestinian homes and firing live bullets, according to local officials. Marwan Sabah, head of the village council, said the settlers were positioned on Al Ras Mountain and assaulted homes under the protection of the Israeli military. Two men were while trying to flee and were taken to the hospital with fractures and bruises.

Sabah noted that the area has seen increased excavation activity by Israeli forces and settlers in recent weeks, and the scale of attacks has escalated since the beginning of Israel's military operation in Gaza. The village has faced threats of home demolitions and land confiscation. A similar attack occurred in June 2023 when settlers, protected by Israeli forces, burned homes and vehicles in the village.

In Hebron on Saturday, settlers, accompanied by Israeli soldiers, entered the old city and Al Ibrahimi Mosque, organizing a provocative procession and shouting racist slogans against Arabs. Roads leading to the old city were blocked, and citizens were prevented from reaching their homes.

Later in Bethlehem, settlers, backed by Israeli forces, attacked homes in the Khalayel Al Loz area, herding sheep onto agricultural lands and clashing with local residents. Israeli soldiers fired live ammunition and tear gas, causing several cases of suffocation.



