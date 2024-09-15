Netanyahu Signals Prolonged Confrontation With Hezbollah In Northern Israel
Date
9/15/2024 2:30:21 PM
(MENAFN- Palestine News Network )
JERUSALEM /PNN /
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated that the ongoing confrontation with Hezbollah in northern Israel is expected to be extended, according to a report by channel 13. In strategic discussions with security officials,
Netanyahu suggested the conflict could last weeks or even months, though no specific military actions have been confirmed.
A Times of Israel report added that Israel is aiming to escalate the conflict with Lebanon quickly, pending military readiness and international support. During the talks, officials stressed that a diplomatic solution alone cannot ensure the return of tens of thousands of northern residents displaced since October 7.
Israeli security sources warned that expanding the conflict in the north may require reallocating troops currently deployed in Gaza.
MENAFN15092024000205011050ID1108675732
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.