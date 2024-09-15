Netanyahu Signals Prolonged Confrontation With Hezbollah In Northern Israel

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) JERUSALEM /PNN /



Israeli Prime indicated that the ongoing confrontation with Hezbollah in northern Israel is expected to be extended, according to a report by 13. In strategic discussions with security officials,



Netanyahu suggested the conflict could last weeks or even months, though no specific military actions have been confirmed.

A Times of Israel report added that Israel is aiming to escalate the conflict with Lebanon quickly, pending military readiness and international support. During the talks, officials stressed that a diplomatic solution alone cannot ensure the return of tens of thousands of northern residents displaced since October 7.



Israeli security sources warned that expanding the conflict in the north may require reallocating troops currently deployed in Gaza.



