Palestinian Health Ministry Completes First Phase Of Polio Vaccination Campaign Amid War

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) GAZA /PNN/ Manar Abudayah

The Palestinian of announced the completion of the first phase of its urgent polio vaccination campaign, reaching approximately 560,000 children between the ages of one day and 10 years. The campaign, which aimed for 90% coverage, vaccinated 87% of the targeted population across southern cities, including Deir Al Balah, Khan Younis, Rafah, Gaza, and northern areas of the Gaza Strip.

Health Dr. Majed Abu Ramadan thanked medical teams, UNRWA, the World Health Organization, and UNICEF for their efforts, praising their dedication amid the ongoing war.



He commended the Palestinian people's determination to protect their children's health, noting the significant turnout despite the difficult circumstances. The next phase of the campaign is set to begin within 2 to 4 weeks.



