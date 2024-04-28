Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa mosque courtyards amid tight security

(MENAFN) On Sunday, a significant number of settlers forcefully entered the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, under heavy guard by Israeli occupation police. According to the Jerusalem Endowments Council, cited by the official Palestinian news agency, more than 400 settlers stormed the mosque complex through the Mughrabi Gate. This incursion occurred on the sixth day of the Jewish Passover, during which the settlers engaged in provocative tours and performed Talmudic rituals within the mosque's courtyards.



The presence of the occupation police was notably intensified, with tightened military procedures observed at the entrances to the Old City and the Al-Aqsa Mosque. This increased security measures coincided with the influx of settlers into the mosque compound, highlighting the contentious and volatile nature of the situation.



The incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound were reportedly organized by groups associated with the alleged temple, who called for mass participation to offer the "sacrifice" of the Jewish Passover. This call for large-scale incursions into the revered mosque underscores the ongoing tensions surrounding the holy site and the deeply entrenched religious and political sensitivities involved.



Such actions exacerbate existing tensions between Palestinians and Israeli settlers and authorities, contributing to a cycle of conflict and instability in the region. The Al-Aqsa Mosque holds immense religious significance for Muslims worldwide, and any incursions or disturbances within its premises are met with condemnation and concern among Palestinians and the broader Muslim community. The continued presence of settlers within the mosque compound, often under the protection of Israeli security forces, underscores the ongoing challenges to Palestinian sovereignty and the sanctity of religious sites in the occupied territories.

