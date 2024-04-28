Media reports Soros funding American pro-Palestinian demonstrations

(MENAFN) According to a report by the New York Post, several student groups organizing protest "camps" at major universities across the United States have purportedly received financial support from billionaire activist George Soros. The protests, which initially began at Columbia University in New York City and have since spread to approximately 40 universities and colleges in the United States and Canada, including prestigious institutions like Harvard, Yale, and UC Berkeley, were organized by groups such as Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), and Within Our Lifetime.



The New York Post asserts that all three organizations have allegedly received funding from Soros's Open Society Foundations through a network of nonprofits. Additionally, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund and former Wall Street banker Felice Gelman were identified as major donors to these student groups. Despite attempts to reach out for comment, none of the organizations responded to inquiries from the Post.



The report also highlights the involvement of three "fellows" affiliated with the Soros-funded United States Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR), who were allegedly compensated to organize campaigns on college campuses. Notably, two of these fellows are said to be former interns for congressional Democrats.



The protests have seen demands for universities to divest from companies with contracts with the Israeli government, such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Lockheed Martin, among others. Activists argue that the United States government should cease funding to Israel, citing alleged acts of "genocide" against Palestinians in Gaza.



Jonathan Greenblatt, leader of the pro-Israel group Anti-Defamation League, reportedly attributed the protests to "campus proxies" of Iran in an interview with MSNBC.

MENAFN28042024000045015687ID1108148089