(MENAFN) In the initial quarter of 2024, Kweichow Moutai, a prominent name in China's liquor industry renowned for its premium products, demonstrated remarkable financial performance, posting profits of 33.2 billion yuan, marking a substantial 15.59 percent increase compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. The company's quarterly report, unveiled on Friday, unveiled a noteworthy surge in revenue as well, with earnings soaring by 18.04 percent year on year to approximately 46.5 billion yuan.



Nestled in the picturesque town of Maotai, situated amidst the scenic vistas of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Kweichow Moutai's distillery has long been celebrated for its production of high-quality spirits, including its renowned Maotai liquor. Renowned for its exquisite taste and cultural significance, Kweichow Moutai liquor holds a cherished place in Chinese tradition and is often served at prestigious events and state banquets, further solidifying its esteemed reputation.



The latest financial results underscore the enduring appeal and robust demand for Kweichow Moutai's products, both within China and on the international stage. The company's steadfast commitment to quality, coupled with strategic business initiatives, has propelled its sustained success in a competitive market landscape. With its strong performance in the first quarter serving as a testament to its enduring popularity and market leadership, Kweichow Moutai continues to pave the way for further growth and innovation in the dynamic spirits industry of China.

