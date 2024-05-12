Trade Bank Of Iraq To Join My Account

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) is joining My Account , the Kurdistan Region's "salary domiciliation program."

A statement from the KRG said:

"Following the instructions of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, representatives from the Kurdistan Regional Government and My Account program held several meetings this week with representatives of the Trade Bank of Iraq.

"The meetings included discussions about the mechanism and requirements for opening accounts, the process of issuing cards, and deploying ATMs throughout the region.

"TBI joins six of Iraq's other top banks, giving citizens an even wider choice of banking products and services. This is promising news for public sector workers in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and for Iraq's financial sector.

"We are excited about this partnership and the benefits it will bring to the people of the Kurdistan Region."

(Source: Kurdistan Regional Government)