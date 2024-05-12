U.S. revokes export licenses for Intel, Qualcomm amid Huawei concerns

(MENAFN) Intel and Qualcomm are among the companies affected by the recent revocation of export licenses by the United States government, a move prompted by concerns over national security risks associated with Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies. While the name of the specific Chinese client whose licenses were revoked remains undisclosed by Intel, Reuters reported that the licenses permitted the export of chips used in laptops and mobile phones manufactured by Huawei.



The US government's decision comes in response to Huawei's introduction of the MateBook Green, the first laptop featuring artificial intelligence technology, in April. This development underscores the significance of the chips supplied by Intel and Qualcomm to Huawei's product lineup, raising concerns about the potential implications for national security and technological competitiveness.



Notably, Qualcomm confirmed that one of its export licenses to Huawei had been cancelled, further highlighting the broader implications of the US government's actions on the semiconductor industry. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo emphasized the perceived threat posed by Huawei, underscoring the need for heightened scrutiny and regulation in sectors such as artificial intelligence.



Raimondo emphasized the importance of staying vigilant and proactive in addressing emerging technological challenges, particularly those related to artificial intelligence. As the United States seeks to safeguard its technological leadership and national security interests, actions such as the revocation of export licenses serve as a critical component of broader efforts to mitigate risks and protect vital industries from potential threats posed by foreign entities.

MENAFN12052024000045015682ID1108202983