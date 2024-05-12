Egypt To“Formally Back” South Africa's ICJ Genocide Case Against Israel

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, May 13 (NNN-MENA) – Egypt announced yesterday that, it will“formally back” South Africa's genocide case against Israel, at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), over the ongoing Israeli aggression in the besieged Palestinian Gaza Strip.

Egypt's announcement came, in light of Israel's“continued perpetration of systematic practices against the Palestinian people, including direct targeting of civilians, destruction of infrastructure in the enclave, and pushing Palestinians to be displaced from their land,” the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Israeli offensives have“led to an unprecedented humanitarian crisis that created unlivable conditions in the Gaza Strip, in flagrant violation of the provisions of international law and international humanitarian law,” it noted.

The statement did not elaborate on what kind of support would be extended to South Africa in the litigation. It came, after South Africa on Friday asked the ICJ to issue a new order for Israel, to immediately stop the Rafa operation and withdraw from this southernmost Gazan city.

Filing a request for more“provisional measures” over the case, South Africa said, the assault on Rafah posed an“extreme risk” to the humanitarian supplies sent to Gaza and the basic services in the besieged enclave.

The ongoing massive Israeli attacks on Gaza over the past seven months have killed, so far, more than 35,000 Palestinians and wounded over 78,700 others, according to the latest update released by Gaza's health authorities yesterday.

In a landmark interim ruling in Jan, the United Nations Hague-based ICJ ordered Israel to take all necessary measures“to prevent and punish the direct and public incitement to commit genocide” and to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

In March, the ICJ ordered further“provisional measures” to be taken by Israel to ensure, without delay, the delivery of“urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance to Palestinians throughout Gaza.”

South Africa submitted the case in late Dec, accusing Israel of committing acts of genocide in the Gaza Strip, in violation of the 1948 Genocide Convention. Israel rejects the claims as groundless.– NNN-MENA